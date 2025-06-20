Inspiration for Survival Inside Cuba

Image AI Generated – https://deepai.org

By S.E. Lewinski

HAVANA TIMES – Articles abound on the plight of the Cuban people that provide tears and commiseration for those left behind on the island. This inspirational writing comes from a Cuban who self-deported back to the prison island and needed some hope and motivation. This individual, returning to the island after experiencing freedom, felt a deep impact on their emotional and spiritual well-being.

What was thought of as a simple exercise to procure documents for a visa ended up in a bureaucratic hell that only provides the reality and degradation of government systems on the island. With respect, this article not only goes out to my associate, but to everyone who has to survive like Prisoners of War (POWs) on the island.

When Jim Collins (Good to Great) interviewed Admiral Stockdale, he asked him how he was able to survive as a POW under such tough circumstances when so many of his fellow soldiers did not. Stockdale said that it came down to two things:

#1 – OPTIMISM – “I never lost faith in the end of the story,” he said. “I never doubted that I would get out, but also that I would prevail in the end and turn the experience into the defining event of my life, which in retrospect, I would not trade.”

#2 – REALISM – “There were some people who said, ‘We’re going to be out by Christmas.’ And Christmas would come, and Christmas would go. Then they’d say, ‘We’re going to be out by Easter.’ And Easter would come, and Easter would go. And then Thanksgiving, and then it would be Christmas again. And they died of a broken heart. You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end–-which you can never afford to lose–with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.”

Here are some of my thoughts:

Mental strategies and community support are needed to cope with the harsh realities of captivity and maintaining sanity. These strategies included a positive mental attitude, building strong relationships with fellow prisoners, and finding ways to stay busy and occupied.

Maintaining a Positive Mental Attitude: Staying strong mentally is crucial for survival. Prisoners should focus on hope, determination, and perseverance. Remind themselves of their past happiness and draw strength from those memories.

Building Relationships: Strong bonds with fellow prisoners provided essential social and emotional support. Sharing food, workload, and caring for each other when sick helps maintain morale and a sense of humanity.

Staying Occupied: Finding ways to stay busy, whether through work, positive groups, or even imaginary conversations about food or other topics, helps prisoners cope with the boredom and monotony of POW life.

Humor and Creativity: Some prisoners use humor as a coping mechanism, while others engage in creative activities like learning a new language (English) or planning for the future to maintain a sense of normalcy and hope.

Spiritual and Religious Practices: Religious gatherings or personal faith provided solace and strength during times of hardship.

Forgiveness and Forward Thinking: Forgiveness, even of those who had caused suffering, as a way to move forward and maintain a mental well-being.

Focus on the Future: Planning for the future, even if it seems distant, helps prisoners maintain a sense of hope and purpose.

Final words: Don’t give up, don’t let your spirit be broken, and don’t let them inside your head. There are people who care for you being left behind on the prison island!