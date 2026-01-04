Isabel Allende Comments on Trumps Plans for Venezuela

Screenshot from the Facebook page of Isabel Allende

We bring you comments by Chilean author Isabel Allende on the events of January 3rd in Venezuela.

By Isabel Allende

HAVANA TIMES – I am appalled at the bombing and the intention of occupying Venezuela with the obvious goal of seizing the oil. Although I celebrate the fall of Maduro, who usurped the presidency with fraudulent elections, destroyed the economy and the social fabric of the country, and forced millions of Venezuelans into exile, who now may return to their country, this declaration of war by President Trump without even consulting the Congress is reprehensible.

The United States has a long history of intervention in Latin America and other nations with tragic results. What now? Occupation at an enormous cost for Venezuela, both economically and in human lives? For the good of that country that I love as my own, I wholeheartedly wish that this be resolved without escalating the aggression and with minimum suffering.

Read more opinion here on Havana Times.