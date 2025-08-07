Male Paternity Leave: An Opportunity to Transform Ourselves

We will continue until the post natal law is pasted.

By Andres Kogan Valderrama

HAVANA TIMES – In a world where the feminist movement has shed light on the deep inequalities and violence caused by the patriarchal system, the discussion around male paternity leave is emerging in various countries as a key opportunity to rethink ourselves as men and move toward a more just and equitable society.

In the case of Chile, although maternity leave was extended to six months for women in 2011—allowing fathers to take up to 5.5 weeks of shared leave with the mother—its use remains very low, reaching only 0.23%. This should not surprise us, as it is simply part of the masculine mandates that continue to associate caregiving with the feminine and reduce men to the role of provider.

That is why it’s so important that the current bill in Chile to extend maternity leave to one year—driven by several members of parliament and organizations—be approved in Congress as soon as possible. The bill not only extends the leave for women but also for men, increasing it from the current five days to thirty days. While still insufficient, it marks a step in a profound cultural shift.

This is highlighted in a letter written by the citizens’ movement PostnatalDeEmergencia-Postnatal1Año (Community and Motherhood) addressed to Chilean government authorities. Among many points, it mentions that such a law would allow for a much more effective “transition to parenthood” for fathers, which will undoubtedly allow us to transform ourselves through caregiving.

I bring this up because the discussion around male paternity leave provides an opportunity to question traditional masculinity, which is centered on competition, self-sufficiency, and the denial of vulnerability—traits that have limited men’s active participation in childrearing. This has led to the normalization of the idea that male paternity leave is optional or merely “helping out.”

In other words, it’s as if actively engaging in caregiving from the birth of a child somehow threatens our masculine identity as providers and “strong men,” blinding us to the burden women carry in raising children and denying us the chance to bond with our children from the earliest months of life—crucial for developing secure attachment.

That’s why it’s so important to make male paternity leave increasingly mandatory, promoting shared parental responsibility, as countries like Sweden and Iceland have done. It can be a powerful tool to dismantle gender stereotypes and challenge the idea that fatherhood is primarily about financial provision.

Moreover, the evidence supports us: studies show that fathers who take parental leave develop stronger bonds with their children, take part more in domestic work, and foster more equal relationships with their partners. This not only benefits families but also contributes to a less violent and more empathetic society.

Nonetheless, male paternity leave must also be accompanied by public policies that address structural barriers, especially in the Chilean neoliberal context marked by job insecurity and a culture of competition. Many men fear workplace repercussions for taking time off to be with their children, making it essential to strengthen state protections in the workplace.

All things considered, we must see male paternity leave not only as a right for men but also as a political act and a way to rebel against an unsustainable masculinity that disconnects us from our emotions and from those around us—something that has brought catastrophic consequences for society, nature, and our own children.

