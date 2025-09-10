Male Suicide: Machos Even in How We Kill Ourselves

By Andres Kogan Valderrama

HAVANA TIMES – On another commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day, traditional masculinity continues to be a risk factor and a driver of violence by men against others and against ourselves—not only because of the much higher number of deaths compared to women (four times more), but also because of the way many of them take their lives.

That is why men’s choice of methods for suicide is much more violent than those used by women, with hanging, firearms, and jumping from heights being the most common among men, in contrast to women, who primarily resort to medication overdoses and cutting their bodies.

Similarly, men carry out suicides in a much more public way than women, and their attempts are much more effective, making not only the number of deaths much greater compared to women, but also more spectacular. This should prompt us to reflect on the reasons that lead us to such violence.

Consequently, we are facing a tragic phenomenon for men, about which little to nothing is said when suicide prevention is discussed, reducing the phenomenon to interpretations that fail to include a political and historical perspective.

I mention this because what underlies male suicides—in both number and method—is related to a way of being a man that remains historically anchored in the idea that we must be strong and move forward on our own. Asking for help makes us look weaker, which translates into very violent exits.

In this sense, the denial of our own vulnerability has been our worst tragedy. It also denies our own history as human beings—completely helpless at birth and totally dependent on our environment for survival, more so than any other existing primate.

Those of us who have been fathers to children can easily see this vulnerability in our children, even though many men still prefer not to acknowledge it, leaving mothers alone with caregiving tasks as a way to avoid facing that vulnerability—which remains present in us, even if we reject it.

For that reason, it is vital that, as fathers, we connect with this vulnerability and raise our children with acceptance, empathy, and emotional openness, setting aside patriarchal ideas of masculinity such as self-sufficiency and unshakable strength. In the long run, these repress our feelings and ways of living, even to the point of suicide.

Therefore, it is imperative that we begin dismantling these rigid constructions of masculinity, fostering spaces where men can express our vulnerability without fear of judgment. By recognizing that true strength lies in the ability to ask for help, we will not only reduce suicide rates but also build more equitable and compassionate societies for everyone.

Finally, on this World Suicide Prevention Day, let us emphasize that only by embracing vulnerability as a universal virtue can we honor the lives lost and prevent future tragedies. Change begins with every honest conversation, every extended hand, and every conscious rejection of the violent mandates of the past.

