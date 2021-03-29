Orwell Fell Short, Cuba Tops Imaginations

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – This week we draw about some unusual situations that occur in Cuba during this time of economic reforms with COVID-19. Events that could well take place in the Macondo in Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s 100 Years of Solitude.

The phenomenon of endless lines, for example, has led people who reside near the US dollar stores to rent spaces in their homes to others who want to stay overnight to get in line early.

We see the astronomical prices of eggs and other essentials, as a result of inflation. Also some vegetables that have passed to the myths and legends section in the markets. Our daily menu has become as repetitive as the official propaganda.

We continue to lose freedoms as part of the Government’s measures to face the pandemic. No improvement in the short or medium term is foreseen as there is still a long way to go to complete the clinical trials of Cuba’s vaccine candidates.

To complete the absurdities, we learn that the president in obtaining a PhD in Science by presenting his ideas for managing the Government. Definitely, this is the script of a series that doesn’t wash, but here it is a source of pride for many.

We continue with our pencils pending this reality show.

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

