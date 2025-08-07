A City for Those Who Love Photographing Architecture

Photos from Curitiba, Brazil

Photo Feature by Yordanka Caridad

HAVANA TIMES – I’ve now been living in the city of Curitiba, in southern Brazil, for a year. And the second thing that struck me about this city—after its vast green spaces—was its architecture.

Riding the bus into downtown or walking along its avenues is a true pleasure for those of us who enjoy architectural details. Especially for people like me, who were born in Cuban neighborhoods with very little imagination when it comes to building design: Alamar, Reparto Electrico…

Of course, Cuba has its very honorable—and especially old—exceptions. But as I said: old.

Until now, I had never been able to enjoy modern buildings, nor photograph them. I still have much to discover, but for now, I’m expanding my photo archive—and my desire to keep learning and walking around this city.

