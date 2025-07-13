A Havana Gym that Shapes Bodies and Minds

Photo Feature by Idania Cárdenas

HAVANA TIMES – In the heart of Havana, on Rastro Street between Campanario and Tenerife, is the Uno+ gym, a place that goes far beyond physical training. This simple yet energetic and committed space has become a meeting point for young people, both women and men — who are passionate about bodybuilding.

More than just a place to lift weights, this gym is a school of life. Motivational talks are held here, as well as workshops on nutrition, discipline, and self-care, creating a community where both body and mind are trained together. The initiative aims to empower youth, steering them away from uncertain paths and guiding them toward clear, healthy personal goals.

Fitness competitions are held periodically, rewarding not only aesthetics and strength, but also consistency, progress, and the spirit of self-improvement. It’s a space where friendships are forged, stories are shared, and every drop of sweat counts.

This photo feature captures moments of effort, silent struggle, and celebration. It is a tribute to those who, day after day, shape their destiny among weights, mirrors, and dreams, in a Havana that endures and transforms itself from its most humble corners.

All of this takes place at the Uno+ gym, a space where physical and personal growth go hand in hand.

