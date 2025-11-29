Photo Feature by Ernesto González Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – To understand what abstract photography is, we must begin with the fact that in the visual arts—meaning drawing, printmaking, painting, sculpture, photography, etc.—there are two ways of representing reality: figurative and abstract. When we speak of figurative art, we are referring to a reality we can recognize; that is, a person, an animal, a landscape, or any other natural or artificial element is represented, and it is easily identifiable by the viewer. The essence of figurative art is to capture a fragment of reality.

Abstract art, on the other hand, does not represent anything real; rather, it represents something that cannot be identified with reality. It should be noted that this artistic movement is often less appealing to viewers precisely because of its disconnection from the real world.

Abstract photography is photography in which the viewer cannot decipher what they are seeing. With that in mind, I have attempted to create a set of photographs that meet this condition and also convey a rather disruptive sensation.

See more photo features here on Havana Times.