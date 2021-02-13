Cojimar Dresses in Colors

Photo feature by Nike

HAVANA TIMES – Walking around Cojimar the other day, looking for food, I discovered a makeover on many walls.

In these months, a group of young people – almost all self-taught – have dedicated themselves to painting murals of popular characters and artistic figures from our town east of Havana. This is huge graffiti. These boys and girls have put their effort and art into filling the most remote streets and places of Cojímar with colors.

Their use of color and desire to make art with good taste offer us a new assortment of illusions and hopes. I invite you to see their work.

