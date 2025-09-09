Cuba: Celebration of Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre

Photo Feature by Ernesto González Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Every September 8 marks another anniversary of the coming of Our Lady of Charity of El Cobre, the Patron Saint of Cuba and of all Cubans. Although she is a Catholic deity, in the Yoruba Pantheon she is directly associated with Oshun.

The Cuban people, generally very devoted to this deity, celebrate this day in different ways.

Catholics hold processions, like the one shown in this report, organize special masses of celebration and thanksgiving, and many light candles at home.

Santeros and spiritists hold feasts in honor of Oshun, drum ceremonies, violin gatherings— in short, in many different ways the Cuban people, both those on the island and abroad, remember on this day their Patron Saint and protector.

