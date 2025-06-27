Cuba’s Omnipresent Busts of Jose Marti

By Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – I’ve always been struck by the abundance of Jose Marti busts scattered throughout the city, and indeed, all across the country. His symbol has truly been elevated—on Pico Turquino, near the clouds, almost caressing them, stands one of these busts, cast in bronze, the work of Cuban sculptor Jilma Madera.

Wherever I go, whether a cultural institution, business, school, building entrance, or even just along a sidewalk, there he is. As if he were waiting to be noticed.

It’s likely that most people walk by without registering his presence, as it’s become customary to place the figure of the Apostle just about anywhere, most often in plaster. Sometimes the likeness is crude, rough, and dull—an unfortunate paradox, since Martí shone in so many facets, both artistic and human.

If these small sculptures have been reproduced in bulk, then so too should his books of poetry and complete works be published, works that contain his invaluable essays. In schools, libraries, and discussion groups, these should be shared and analyzed to grasp the depth of our country’s cultural, social, and political essence, as well as his writings on other cultures.

Because history goes down the drain if we don’t understand the past, especially now, as humanity’s values, family values, are crumbling and collective stupidity is being encouraged. It’s as if sensitivity had died in most of the world’s inhabitants, and only a few have managed to escape the contamination.

Now that beauty and the spiritual realm seem like illusions, it’s urgently necessary to revisit the complete works of this 19th-century man, master of the purest rhetoric, always dignified in his threadbare dark suit, and forever guided by the star that both illuminates and kills, the one he spoke of in his poem Yoke and Star.

I’ve seen that some busts have his thoughts engraved on them. Here are some street photographs and this much-needed quote from José Martí: “Freedom is a right that people have to act, think, and speak without hypocrisy.”

See more photo galleries here on Havana Times.