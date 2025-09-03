Faces of the Multinational Flotilla Heading to Gaza

volunteers from 44 countries

Photo Feature by Ihosvanny

HAVANA TIMES – The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of around 20 vessels and some 300 volunteers from 44 countries, set sail from the port of Barcelona on Sunday, August 31, 2025, with the aim of opening a humanitarian corridor to Gaza. However, strong winds and rough seas forced the mission to suspend its voyage and return to port only a few hours later.

After the delay, the expedition set out again on the evening of Monday, September 1, once weather conditions had calmed. Among the participants are activists, doctors, journalists, artists, and ordinary citizens who, despite their diverse backgrounds and motivations, share a single conviction: that solidarity can also be carried across the sea.

This photo feature brings together the portraits of some of those volunteers, highlighting the human dimension of a journey that seeks to challenge the blockade and stand with the Palestinian people in the midst of adversity.

