Graffiti and Urban Works of Art Facing the Havana Malecon

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – Walking through Centro Habana to Old Havana, along the Havana coastline, I have seen, facing our beloved Malecon, walls covered with graffiti and works of urban art that I didn’t want to miss photographing.

In almost all of these stretches of the city, there are side alleys, intricate and dirty, reeking of urine and sewage water. It is sad to see buildings in ruins, city blocks where people live crowded together, having no other options.

Despite it all, some buildings have been rescued for cultural projects; there are also hostels and people renting out rooms.

As you will see, some works carry an implicit message about the social reality we have been dealt. Luckily, the seascape, with its eternal beauty, softens the misery and gives us hope.

Here I present them for your consideration.

