Havana Art Exposition: “Like a Fine Rooster”

Photo Feature by Nike

HAVANA TIMES – Today we visit the Mariano Rodríguez Gallery in Villa Panamericana to the east of the capital. There is currently a competitive exhibition with roosters as its main theme.

Both young and not-so-young artists found inspiration in the work of Rodríguez (1912–1990) and his love for this beautiful bird. The exhibition features a wide range of techniques: mixed media, acrylics, tempera, digital photography, and even engravings can be admired.

Although the awards ceremony will take place on August 30, the exhibition will remain open until mid-September, Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You are invited to come and enjoy the “Like a Fine Rooster” exhibition.

See more photo features here on Havana Times.