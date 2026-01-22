Havana’s 26th Avenue Zoo in These Times

Photos by Irina Pino

By Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – The 26th Avenue Zoo is a space where animals remain locked up in cages—a practice I disagree with. Species are torn from their natural habitat to be displayed as curiosities. And the worst part is that children see this as something normal if parents don’t explain to them that it’s a form of cruelty.

However, it is a place where greenery and freshness prevail. Its beautiful pathways and original layout invite observation. It was inaugurated in 1948, and through the years has been remodeled.

A few days ago, when I visited, I noticed many species have dwindled. I didn’t see the hippopotamus (which may have died), nor the exotic birds. The little monkeys that used to live in the stone houses around the artificial lake were also gone. And so on. The hyenas, flamingos, a tiger, a family of three lions, and the peccaries are still alive. Only a few deer and a few other small animals remain.

The pathways and gardens look cared for and clean. There is a cafeteria (which I didn’t enter), and in the area with the amusement equipment there is a private stand selling snacks. The other stands are closed.

What caught my attention was a little train and other devices made by private workers. They’ve made with scrap metal, which I find interesting. I even rode the little train to evoke my childhood.

The main train, which circulates inside the Zoo, has been out of order for months, and these workers asked to repair it, but the administration refused.

Here I leave some photos. The zoo can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

