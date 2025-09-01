Havana’s Wifredo Lam Park

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – I often pass through Wifredo Lam Park whenever I leave Miramar and head toward Vedado here in Havana. As I walk through it, I usually admire its trees and the tranquility that always defines it. I am very fond of this place, especially because I remember when I used to come here with my son at night to connect to the Wi-Fi and talk with my relatives living in the United States.

It is located on 15th Street and spans between 14th and 16th Streets. On 14th Street stands the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, a temple I did a photo report on in 2023.

This park still has wooden and iron benches with an old-fashioned design, and yet they have lasted longer than the metal ones, which were stolen piece by piece—or entirely. These thefts go unpunished, and the benches are never replaced.

In the center of the park, in a sort of small square, stands a sculpture honoring Cuban painter Wifredo Lam, created by the visual artist Alberto Lescay. The work consists of 52 pieces made of bronze. It was inaugurated in 2009 during the 10th Havana Biennial. It resembles the figure of a bird about to take flight.

Behind it, there is an image of Father Reginaldo, a kind and hardworking cleric responsible for some of the projects carried out in the religious compound. In my opinion, this park should have been called Reginaldo Park, in his honor.

Scattered around, there are some rather unusual pieces, such as a giant tin man sitting on the grass and a stone that looks like an animal. The lamp post columns display somewhat faded paintings. The columns are only columns because the lights themselves no longer exist. So, at night, darkness reigns.

In this pleasant space, despite the neglect of our city and the disrespect shown when these parks are used as markets to sell produce and other goods, beautiful flamboyant trees and laurels survive. It is no surprise that children and young people still play there on weekends and during school vacations, or that people of all ages take a few hours of rest on its benches. Parks should be places of peace and harmony. Preserving them is part of the health and spirituality of Havana.

Here are the photographs. I hope you enjoy them.

