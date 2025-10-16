HT 2025 Photo Contest First Cut Survivors

Transportation in Trinidad, Cuba. Photo from the 2013 HT Contest by Linda Klipp

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – The judging of our 14th Photo Contest is underway. We started with 350 pictures from 52 participants and here are the 152 photos from 35 photographers that made the first cut in the five categories.

The jury this year is made up of ten people residing in four countries. Most of the jurors have taken part in judging all, or nearly all, of the previous 13 contests.

During the second round the jury members will select a maximum of five (5) photos in each category. In all there will be three rounds of judging, with a tie breaker if necessary.

Prizes: The winners of each category will receive a prize of US $100.

Here are the First Cut Survivors:

Note: since there are a lot of photos it will take a couple minutes for all to be visible.

Portraits



Bridges

Markets

Nature

Documentary (Sets of 3 photos)

