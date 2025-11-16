Macrophotography in Cuba of Natural Elements

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Díaz

HAVANA TIMES — Macrophotography focuses on the search for details, on trying to draw attention by revealing elements that, because they are so small, normally go unnoticed by the casual observer. It’s always important to keep in mind that for something to be considered macrophotography, the scale at which the subject is represented must be an enlarged scale, typically 1:5—meaning one unit in nature equals five units in the photograph. In other words, the object appears in the photo five times larger than it is in reality.

Nature presents us, in tiny plant-based elements such as small wildflowers, leaf details, or minuscule fruits, with beauty and perfection worthy of appreciation.

