Malecon 663, a Boutique Hotel in Havana

From a balcony of the Malecón 663 Boutique Hotel

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – Street photography is what I most enjoy doing — observing the architecture, the people, that everyday life where you might stumble upon a surprise. And so it was that, while walking along the Malecon, I went into a place and found a sui generis little hotel that blends vintage style with modern design — a rare mix where form and color take the lead.

Malecon 663 is a boutique hotel with restaurant and bar service. The menu offers seasonal cuisine, featuring mostly local dishes and cocktails. Guests can enjoy these services both downstairs and on the rooftop, where live bands often play. Likewise, if you’re looking for a souvenir, you might find something of interest in the small shop.

Duniel, a very kind employee, told me that eight years ago he bought the upstairs apartment and the tenement below to transform them into what the hotel is today. The rooms have enticing names: El Cuarto de Tula (in honor of the popular song), Mango Number 5, Hoy como ayer (Today Like Yesterday), and the Gozando en La Habana (Enjoying Havana) Suite. Each has a distinctive interior design. For example, the suite includes elements of Afro-Cuban religion, while Hoy como ayer is decorated with furniture from the 1950s. A curious detail: on the patio wall there’s an old winch, as well as artworks from the last Havana Biennial, where a hanging garden once existed.

From both the rooftop and the suite, the view is panoramic — you can see the city with its old fortifications, and the vastness of the sea.

If you’re a foreigner with money, you can stay here. And if you’re Cuban with a good amount of cash, or someone invites you, you can also visit the hotel. The restaurant is open from 5:00 to 11:00 PM. It’s located between Gervasio and Belascoaín streets.

You don’t have to be a guest to come. Here are the photos I took — I hope you like them.

