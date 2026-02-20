Playing Basketball in a Havana Neighborhood

Photo Feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Basketball is a very popular sport in Cuba. These images are from the Eladio Cid sports complex, located in the Sevillano neighborhood, 10 de Octubre municipality. Young people and teenagers come there to play recreational basketball, mainly in the 3×3 format, which allows two games to be played simultaneously on the same court, since only one hoop is used in each game.

It is very positive that in these times, when drugs and marginalization pose a very serious threat to young people, places like these exist where they can enjoy recreation and play sports in a healthy way.

