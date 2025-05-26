Solitude in Paradise at Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba

Photo Feature by Idania Cardenas

HAVANA TIMES – Cayo Santa María is a small island located north of Villa Clara province, part of the Jardines del Rey archipelago. It is connected to the main island by a causeway (a road over the sea) approximately 48 kilometers long. Cayo Santa María is known for its white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, and it is part of the Buenavista Bay Biosphere Reserve, designated by UNESCO.

The island is home to several resorts and is a major tourist destination in Cuba. A few days ago, I visited the Valentin Perla Blanca Hotel, a luxury resort nestled between radiant turquoise waters and endless white-sand beaches. A natural paradise that seemed frozen in time, immune to the chaos of the outside world.

However, something felt different. In a hotel built to accommodate more than a thousand guests, only about forty of us shared the silence. The solitude was tangible. The left wing of the building was closed, a silent witness to a larger crisis: the steep decline in tourism in Cuba.

The combination of international restrictions, internal economic crisis, and political complexity has led to a sharp drop in visitors to an island that for decades thrived on the charm of its Caribbean hospitality.

The pool in this part of the hotel, once bustling, had become a sanctuary for seabirds bathing as if it belonged to them. A beautiful desolation, where the solitude was palpable and the seagulls became the true protagonists of this surreal setting.

There was no buffet — unnecessary with so few guests — but this did not mean a drop in quality. Meals were served à la carte in specialty restaurants, with carefully prepared dishes and personalized service. At night, the lobby bar transformed into a small social hub: impromptu fashion shows, karaoke, dancing music… a simple but soulful celebration.

This photo essay captures a destination that remains magical, though wounded by the absence of visitors. A place where hospitality becomes even more precious in times of scarcity, and where solitude reveals as much as beauty does.

