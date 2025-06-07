The 1830 Restaurant in Havana

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – At the entrance of the tunnel connecting Vedado and Miramar, exactly at the corner of Malecon and 22nd Street, you’ll find the 1830 Restaurant. In the 19th century, it was known as Restaurante Arana, famous for dishes like Arroz con pollo a la chorrera and Bacalao a la vizcaína. It was also called “Hotel La Mar,” likely due to its location right by the waters of Havana’s seafront boulevard. Then, in the 1920s, it became “Villa Miramar.”

Its sturdy structure features elements of neoclassical style, with beautiful stained glass windows, ironwork, and fine wood railings on the balconies. It’s topped with red tiles. The furniture is elegant, and the main halls — Gold, Red, Green, and Violet — stand out, with the Violet room featuring a marble stove. The Green room has a glass window that looks out onto a courtyard. Outside, there are small tables where people can chat over drinks and enjoy the ocean view.

I’ve only been there once, despite living very nearby. I only remember that the meal was a beef steak, rather tough — although maybe it was just my teeth, unused to chewing meat after going so long without it. What I recall more fondly is the bottle of Spanish red wine that my friends bought to go with lunch.

Here are the photos I was able to take. That day was a holiday, and no customers had arrived yet. If anyone decides to come, I hope they’ll invite me.

