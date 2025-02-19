The Challenge of Withdrawing Money from ATMs in Cuba

Photo Feature by Idania Cárdenas

HAVANA TIMES – In Cuba, performing a routine task like withdrawing money from an ATM has become a daily odyssey for thousands of citizens. Long lines, out-of-service ATMs, and the scarcity of cash are some of the obstacles faced by those who rely on these machines to access their salary or pension.

The images in this report capture the reality of many Cubans who, from early morning, gather in front of the few operational ATMs. With the rise of digital commerce and the country’s liquidity crisis, the demand for cash far exceeds the banking system’s capacity. Complaints are frequent: “I’ve been here for hours, and when it’s finally my turn, the ATM runs out of money or the power goes out,” says a frustrated user.

This is compounded by recurring technical issues, such as connection failures or bills that cannot be dispensed correctly. Moreover, the lack of maintenance on the machines worsens the situation, leaving many people with no option but to go to banks, where the lines are even longer.

While the government is trying to promote the use of electronic payments, the reality is that a large part of the population still needs cash to cover basic needs. This visual report reflects the patience, desperation, and daily struggle of those who rely on ATMs to survive in an increasingly complex financial system.

See more photo features here on Havana Times.