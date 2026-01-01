The Forest of Havana from Another Perspective

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES — I have visited the Forest of Havana for years; it is a space where nature predominates, conducive to silence and contemplation.

Not long ago, an establishment opened where cocktails are sold at extremely high prices, and, of course, the people who go there to consume are foreign tourists. They arrive in those old cars, the so-called almendrones, and sit down to drink and chat for hours. What they do least is walk through the green areas.

The last day I was here I saw a huge white chair planted right on the ground, where some daring people climb up to take photos. The chair, in very poor taste, clashes with the natural surroundings. I imagine the goal is to attract tourists’ attention.

In the highest part of the forest, there are some mysterious ruins; quinceañeras and newlyweds love to take photos there. From that height you can see the river, where there are usually fishermen, as well as groups of people who carry out rituals of the African Yoruba religion. As a result, animals and fruits may appear in the water. Right in front of me, as I watched the current, a woman arrived with a bag and threw in a squash.

No one controls this site and everyone does whatever they feel like. It is a real shame that this paradise is not cared for.

In 2018 I made a video of this place. I leave you the photographs here. Afterwards, tell me what you think of them. With this last photo feature, I say goodbye to 2025.

