Photo Feature by Nike

HAVANA TIMES – Here we have a woman, an artist in the full splendor of her creativity; she is also a sculptor, designer, photographer, and poet. This is the first solo exhibition by Aylin Martinez Gonzalez, “The Imagined Image”, featuring intervened photographs. The curators are Emmanuel Castells, Enma Palli, and Roberto Diaz Chacon. Opened in September at the Mariano Rodríguez Gallery in Havana’s Villa Panamericana, it will remain on view until mid-October.

Her work offers a contemporary gaze, an interpretation of Cuban life, its routines, needs, and dreams. For Aylin, art is her life. She graduated from the Creative Photography School of Havana, completing the Basic Course in 2014 and the Intermediate Level at the same school in 2015, as well as the International Institute of Photography Appreciation (Virtual) in August 2022.

She participated in the PRISMA 6 event, Poetry of the Human Figure, with her piece “The Unbreakable Wall” in 2023. To me, it is her best work, and I congratulate her for its visual and conceptual strength.

“The important thing is to see that which is invisible to others.”

I invite you to visit this exhibition, open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., every day except Tuesday, throughout September and until mid-October at the gallery, located at the end of the Prado in Villa Panamericana, Habana del Este, Cuba.

