The Paseo del Prado Hotel in Havana

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES — During my walks along the Havana Malecón, I always had the idea of going into the Paseo del Prado Hotel, a building I had only seen from the outside and found intriguing. Just imagine — a friend who once worked at this hotel jokingly warned me that it belonged to the “apparatus” and that I should be careful. Even so, I went in, ready to take my photos.

I was only able to take a few pictures, because as I was going up the stairs, a security guard ordered me to go back down immediately. I explained that the photos were for Havana Times, the magazine I work for, and that I had previously done similar photo features, but he answered bluntly: “Look for the photos on the internet!”

That made me laugh, because I take my own photographs — I don’t steal them from other photographers.

Anyway, let me tell you that this five-star property has a ship-like design. It was inaugurated in 2019 and is managed by the French chain Accor and the Cuban tourism company Gaviota. Its 250 rooms have dance-related themes: Ballet, Salsa, and Son. The views are beautiful and include Havana’s coastline and the fortresses of El Morro, La Punta, and La Cabaña. You can also see the changing sea, depending on the weather and the season.

If you are a foreigner — or a Cuban with money available — and feel like staying there, nothing prevents you. And if you are an average Cuban, keep dreaming that one day you might be able to rent a room.

