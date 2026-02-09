Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in prison in Hong Kong’s biggest media trial

Jimmy Lai, 78, seen here in 2020, the year he was arrested. He has been found guilty of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and to publish seditious material. (Photo: AFP/ Anthony Wallace)

By the Committee to Protect Journalists

HAVANA TIMES – The Committee to Protect Journalists on Monday condemned the sentencing of publisher Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison and jail terms of six to 10 years for former colleagues from the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, in Hong Kong’s largest media trial.

“The rule of law has been completely shattered in Hong Kong,” said CPJ CEO Jodie Ginsberg. “Today’s egregious decision is the final nail in the coffin for freedom of the press in Hong Kong. The international community must step up its pressure to free Jimmy Lai if we want press freedom to be respected anywhere in the world.”

Lai, the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily and a British citizen, has been in jail since 2020, amid concerns over his deteriorating health. The court ruling is effectively a life sentence for the 78-year-old.

Lai was convicted on December 15 on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count of conspiracy to publish seditious material. He was arrested in December 2020 under a Beijing-imposed national security law that was used to quell protests and silence dissent, including the work of journalists.

The court also sentenced six Apple Daily editors and executives, who were arrested in 2021 and plead guilty to conspiracy to collude with foreign forces in 2022 in return for clemency on another charge. Some have served as prosecution witnesses and testified against Lai. The six are:

The Apple Daily was forced to cease publication in 2021 after authorities froze its assets and repeatedly raided its offices, ending its 26 years of operation.

Lai has spent much of his detention in solitary confinement. His age and prolonged periods of isolation with restricted access to daylight and limited opportunity to exercise have taken a toll on his health, according to his family and lawyers. Lai suffers from multiple illnesses including hypertension, diabetes, and cataracts.

CPJ has long advocated for the release of Lai, winner of the 2021 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award, and the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the European Union have also called for him to be freed.

China consistently ranks as the world’s worst jailer of journalists in CPJ’s annual prison census, with at least 51 currently behind bars, including eight in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong chief executive’s office and the city’s security bureau did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

