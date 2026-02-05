New Emergency Fund Supports US Journalists at Risk

Tear gas covers potesters and photographers in MInneapolis on January 13, 2025, near the scene where Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer. (Photo: AP/Adam Gray)

By the Committee to Protect Journalists

HAVANA TIMES – Following escalating threats to the safety of journalists nationwide, two international press freedom organizations – the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) – today announced the launch of the U.S. Journalist Rapid Response Fund (JRRF). The fund, operating in the United States, will debut in Minnesota with an initial contribution of $25,000 from CPJ and the IWMF. The Minnesota Journalism Center (MJC) at the University of Minnesota will work alongside CPJ and the IWMF as a local partner to ensure the needs of journalists in Minnesota are being met by the fund.



Within the past 12 months, both CPJ and the IWMF have significantly expanded safety trainings offered to U.S.-based journalists. As attacks on the press increase, the JRRF will be deployed in communities where journalists are operating on the frontlines for extended periods of time. This immediate support will provide a reprieve during crisis situations and will be directed to independent, self-employed journalists and local newsrooms. These small grants can be used to purchase safety equipment, access respite and mental health support, cover urgent medical needs, or obtain services that support work under extreme circumstances.



“Journalists in the U.S. are increasingly being asked to work in dangerous and unpredictable environments, often without the institutional backing or resources they need to stay safe,” said Elisa Lees Muñoz, President of the IWMF. “Independent and marginalized journalists are too often on the frontlines of these threats, and they cannot bear this risk alone. The JRRF will meet journalists’ needs in real time with practical support that can make the difference between continuing to work and stepping away.”



“The past few months have been a powerful reminder of both the importance of clearly documenting and disseminating information, especially in fast-moving and volatile situations, and the risks to those who do that documentation,” said Jodie Ginsberg, CPJ CEO. “This fund will help better equip journalists so they can continue to bear witness.”



Since the 2024 US election, requests for journalist and newsroom assistance have increased significantly. These needs include digital and physical security training, legal risk assessment, and newsgathering support. In May 2025, CPJ, Freedom of the Press Foundation, the IWMF, PEN America, and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press founded the Journalist Assistance Network to provide safety and legal training for U.S. journalists, journalist organizations, and newsrooms; promote journalist assistance and resources; and refer requests for support to select providers.



To apply to the US Journalist Rapid Response Fund, please visit this link. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. If you need urgent assistance, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

