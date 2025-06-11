State Violence Against the Press in Honduras Denounced

The letter expresses deep concern over recent attacks against journalist, including Javier Hércules who was killed June 1, 2025. (Screenshot: ICN Digital/YouTube)

By The Committee to Protect Journalists

HAVANA TIMES – CPJ and other six press freedom groups launched a joint statement expressing deep concern over recent attacks against journalists and media outlets in Honduras, including Salvadoran journalist Javier Antonio Hércules Salinas’ June 1 killing and the judicial criminalization of at least 12 media outlets facing ongoing legal complaints with the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Statement signatories have also submitted an April 7 report to the United Nations Universal Periodic Review Working Group, warning of the ongoing crisis of freedom of expression in Honduras.

Read the full statement in English here and Spanish here.

