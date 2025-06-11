State Violence Against the Press in Honduras Denounced
By The Committee to Protect Journalists
HAVANA TIMES – CPJ and other six press freedom groups launched a joint statement expressing deep concern over recent attacks against journalists and media outlets in Honduras, including Salvadoran journalist Javier Antonio Hércules Salinas’ June 1 killing and the judicial criminalization of at least 12 media outlets facing ongoing legal complaints with the Public Prosecutor’s Office.
Statement signatories have also submitted an April 7 report to the United Nations Universal Periodic Review Working Group, warning of the ongoing crisis of freedom of expression in Honduras.
Read the full statement in English here and Spanish here.