Two Peruvian Journalists Targeted by Gunfire Within a Week

Anthony Rodríguez Rumiche, a reporter with digital media outlet Prensa Callao TV, posted a video after his car was shot at least 20 times in Callao, a province neighboring Lima, Peru. (Screenshot: Facebook/Noticia Al Día – Bagua Grande TV)

HAVANA TIMES – The Committee to Protect Journalists urges Peruvian authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the attacks against journalists Mitzar Castillejos Tenazoa, shot at gunpoint on December 12, and Anthony Rodríguez Rumiche, whose car was shot at least 20 times in front of his home on December 19.

Tenazoa, host of Radio Latín Plus and director of Bato a Informarte Noticias in the Peruvian Amazon city, Aguaytía, was shot while on his way to his station. He was transferred to a hospital in Tingo María, and on December 17 he was taken to the María Auxiliadora Hospital in Lima as his health deteriorated. According to a medical statement from the Ministry of Health, reviewed by CPJ, “he currently remains in critical condition, with a reserved prognosis and under constant monitoring.”

In the evening of December 19, Anthony Rodríguez Rumiche’s car was shot in front of his home in Callao, a province neighboring Lima, by three unidentified individuals riding two motorcycles. Rumiche, reporter with digital media outlet Prensa Callao TV, posted a video in which he connected the shooting to his work as a journalist investigating alleged corruption cases against Callao former Gov. Ciro Castillo, a fugitive from justice.

“Following the killing of three journalists in 2025, the recent attacks on Mitzar Castillejos Tenazoa and Anthony Rodríguez Rumiche underscore the severe deterioration of press freedom in Peru,” said Cristina Zahar, CPJ Latin America program coordinator. “It is unacceptable that Peruvian authorities have continually failed to guarantee journalists’ safety, preventing them from doing their jobs without fear of violence or reprisal.”

According to news reports, and a statement from the National Journalists Association union, Tenazoa’s coverage of corruption cases against local authorities “reinforces the need to investigate the attack, considering its journalistic work as a priority.”

According to a 2024 Voces del Sur regional report, public officials have been behind 85% of attacks on press freedom in Peru.

CPJ’s email to the Prosecutor’s Office about both investigations did not receive an immediate response.

