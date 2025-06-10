Agua de Florero – Song of the Day

By Yordanka

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Agua de Florero from Argentina with a video clip of the song “Atesoraré” from 2021.

Voice: German Torres, Guitar: Juan Martín Mauro, Stand up bass: Diego Lebrero, Drums: Ignacio Montes, Congas: Ignacio Colafrancesco, Piano: Ignacio Soto

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.