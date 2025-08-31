Alfredo Rodriguez – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Cuban pianist Alfredo Rodriguez with his Trio performing a NPR Tiny Desk Concert (2018).

Set List “Dawn” “Bloom” “Yemaya”

Michael Olivera (Cuba) on drums and Munir Hossn (Brazil) guitar & bass

