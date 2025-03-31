Alicia Olatuja – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Alicia Olatuja (USA) singing the song “Serrado” (by Djavan) in Portuguese with special guest Chrisitan Mc Bride (USA) from Olatuja’s 2014 album Timeless.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.