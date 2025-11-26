Anita Saldarriaga – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is pianist Anita Saldarriaga and her Combo from Colombia in a live session recorded in October 2025.

Songs: Sofrito, Rebelión y Boranda

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.