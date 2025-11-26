Anita Saldarriaga – Song of the Day
By Circles Robinson
HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is pianist Anita Saldarriaga and her Combo from Colombia in a live session recorded in October 2025.
Songs: Sofrito, Rebelión y Boranda
