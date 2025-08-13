Astrud Gilberto & Stanley Turrentine– Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Astrud Gilberto (Brazil) and Stanley Turrentine (USA) with the song “Ponteio” recorded in 1988. The song was originally from their 1971 album Gilberto w/ Turrentine.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

