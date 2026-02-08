Bad Bunny– Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Bad Bunny from Puerto Rico performing the song NuevaYol on an official video from July 2025.

To Donald Trump’s chagrin, Bad Bunny will be performing today at halftime of the Super Bowl, the climax of the US football season between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots to be played in San Francisco.

In receiving his latest Grammy Award at the recently held annual event Bad Bunny stated: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE out,” calling for humanity and love while stating, “We’re not savage. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

Bad Bunny has won 6 Grammy Awards and 17 Latin Grammys.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.