Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Clavo – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Clavo from Venezuela with a live NPR Tiny Desk performance from 2018.

The music’s roots extend to the Venezuelan slave trade, and while the vocals are in Spanish and not an African dialect, the instruments the group plays date back more than 500 years.

SET LIST • “Oh, Santa Rosa” • “Alaé Alaó” • “Sentimiento”

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

