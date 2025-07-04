Black Orpheus – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are pianist Emmet Cohen (USA), Paquito D’Rivera (Cuba) on clarinet and Diego Urcola (Argentina) on trumpet with the classic song Black Orpheus performed in March 2025. Also: Philip Noris on bass, Kyle Poole, drums.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.