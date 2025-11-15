By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is US saxophonist Brent Jensen with a live session cover of the Paul Desmond song “Embarcadero” (2018).

Musicians: Brent Jensen – alto sax, Jamie Findlay – guitar, Jeff Johnson – bass, Steve Tate – drums

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.