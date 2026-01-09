Cain Culto & Xiuhtezcatl – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Cain Culto (US-Colombia) & Xiuhtezcatl (US-indigenous Mexican) with the video clip / song “Basta Ya” (2025).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

