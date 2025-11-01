Ceú – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Brazilian vocalist Ceú in a recent live Tiny Desk Brazil performance, from October 28, 2025.

*I have been a big fan of the NPR Tiny Desk mini-concerts for several years. Just the other day I discovered that there is also a Tiny Desk Brasil with the same type of intimate venue and this is the first of those sessions we have on Song of the Day.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

