Chick Corea, Esperanza Spalding & Jeff Ballard– Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured jazz artists are Chick Corea, Esperanza Spalding and Jeff Ballard form the USA, with a live performance of the song “Alice in Wonderland” from 2014.

Chick Corea, piano, Esperanza Spalding, bass and Jeff Ballard on drums.

