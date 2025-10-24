Cyrille Aimée, Roy Hargrove & Joel Frahm – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Cyrille Aimée, Roy Hargrove & Joel Frahm with a live version of the jazz classic “Love for Sale” (2010).

Musicians: Cyrille Aimée(vocals), Roy Hargrove(trumpet), Joel Frahm(tenor sax), Spike Wilner(piano), Philip Kuehn(bass) and Joey Saylor(drums).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

