David Bryne – Song of the Day

By Rafiki

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is David Bryne (USA) with the song “Independence Day” from his 1989 album “Rei Momo”.

Guitar, Vocals: David Byrne Producer: David Byrne Keyboards: Jose Gallegos Backing Vocals: Kirsty Maccoll Violin: Lewis Kahn Congas: Milton Cardona Producer: Steve Lillywhite Writer: David Byrne

