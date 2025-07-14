Donald Harrison – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is saxophonist Donald Harrison from the USA performing the song “New Hope” off his 1997 album Nouveau Swing.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

