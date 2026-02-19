Ganavya – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Our featured artist today is Ganavya from India with an NPR Tiny Desk contest performed on February 18, 2026.

Ganavya has spent a life in contemplation. How do we find beauty in a broken world? This is the question her music asks, but lets you answer. At the Tiny Desk, she sings the poems of today in the language of today.

SET LIST

“Land”

“Not a Burden”

“draw something beautiful”

“At last…Another’s heartbeat”

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

