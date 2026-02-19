Ganavya – Song of the Day
HAVANA TIMES – Our featured artist today is Ganavya from India with an NPR Tiny Desk contest performed on February 18, 2026.
Ganavya has spent a life in contemplation. How do we find beauty in a broken world? This is the question her music asks, but lets you answer. At the Tiny Desk, she sings the poems of today in the language of today.
SET LIST
- “Land”
- “Not a Burden”
- “draw something beautiful”
- “At last…Another’s heartbeat”
Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.
To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.