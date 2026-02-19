Havana Times

Ganavya – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Our featured artist today is Ganavya from India with an NPR Tiny Desk contest performed on February 18, 2026.  

Ganavya has spent a life in contemplation. How do we find beauty in a broken world?  This is the question her music asks, but lets you answer. At the Tiny Desk, she sings the poems of today in the language of today.

SET LIST

  • “Land”
  • “Not a Burden”
  • “draw something beautiful”
  • “At last…Another’s heartbeat”

