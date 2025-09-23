Harold Lopez Nussa – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Cuban pianist Harold Lopez Nussa. He performs the song “Aminata” with Senegalese singer and bass player Alune Wade. The other artists are Harold’s brother Ruy Adrian Lopez-Nussa on drums and Reinaldo Melian also of Cuba on trumpet.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

