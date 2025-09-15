Hermeto Pascoal – Song of the Day

By Yordanka

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Hermeto Pascoal from Brazil with “Quebrando tudo” at the 1979 Montreux Jazz Festrival. He shows what he can do with One Chord!

