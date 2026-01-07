Ileana Cabra Joglar – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Ileana Cabra Joglar from Puerto Rico with a live NPR Tiny Desk performance from 2019.

When vocalist Ileana Cabra Joglar and her band visited the Tiny Desk, they’d just arrived from the front lines of the historic demonstrations taking place in Puerto Rico. Two days earlier, they were part of a crowd of tens of thousands who were on the streets calling for the resignation of embattled Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who ended up stepping down.

SET LIST “Curandera” “Contra Todo” “Sin Masticar”

