Jerry Gonzalez – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Jerry Gonzalez (USA with Puerto Rican descent) on trumpet with The Fort Apache Band and the song “Verdad Amarga” (Bitter Truth) off the album Moliendo Café from 1993.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

